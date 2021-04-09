Brazilian president attacks Supreme Court justice for COVID response probe
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:10 IST
Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll has reached records this week, surpassing 4,000 people. Bolsonaro said the Supreme Court justice has "no moral courage" and said Barroso should request the impeachment of other Supreme Court justices.
He accused Barroso and "leftists in Congress" of covering up corruption involving COVID contracts by states and cities, without citing names.
