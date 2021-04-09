Left Menu

Brazilian president attacks Supreme Court justice for COVID response probe

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday attacked Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso after the judge ordered Congress to begin a probe of the federal government's response to COVID. Bolsonaro criticized the request for the congressional probe to focus on the failures of the federal government in its COVID response. Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll has reached records this week, surpassing 4,000 people.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:10 IST
Brazilian president attacks Supreme Court justice for COVID response probe
Bolsonaro criticized the request for the congressional probe to focus on the failures of the federal government in its COVID response. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday attacked Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso after the judge ordered Congress to begin a probe of the federal government's response to COVID. Bolsonaro criticized the request for the congressional probe to focus on the failures of the federal government in its COVID response.

Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll has reached records this week, surpassing 4,000 people. Bolsonaro said the Supreme Court justice has "no moral courage" and said Barroso should request the impeachment of other Supreme Court justices.

He accused Barroso and "leftists in Congress" of covering up corruption involving COVID contracts by states and cities, without citing names.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback for theaters

Paramount Pictures has pushed the release Tom Cruise movie Top Gun Maverick to November from July, the studio said on Friday, a move that deprives theaters of what was expected to be one of the biggest releases of the summer blockbuster sea...

Biden returns prisoner-of-war flag to perch atop White House

President Joe Biden has restored the prisoner-of-warmissing-in-action flag to its former location atop the White House.The black-and-white POWMIA flag returned atop the chief executives residence, just below the American flag, on Friday, wh...

IPL: De Villiers scripts last-ball victory for RCB

AB de Villiers rolled back the years with his beautiful yet brutal assault as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday.De...

Sikkim reports six new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,329

Sikkim reported six fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the coronavirus caseload in the state to 6,329, an official said on Friday.East Sikkim district reported five new cases and West Sikkim district one, state Information Ed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021