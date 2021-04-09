Biden creates commission to study potential Supreme Court expansion

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will order the creation of a bipartisan commission to study potential reforms to the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House said, including whether to expand the number of justices, a key goal of progressive Democrats.

In a statement, the White House said the commission would have 180-days to report its findings.

