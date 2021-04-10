India, China discuss further disengagement during Corps Commander-level talks
After having successfully disengaged with China in the Pangong lake area, India and China held the 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks in Ladakh on Friday where disengagement from remaining friction points including Gogra heights, Hot Springs and Depsang Plains was discussed, Army sources said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 10:01 IST
After having successfully disengaged with China in the Pangong lake area, India and China held the 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks in Ladakh on Friday where disengagement from remaining friction points including Gogra heights, Hot Springs and Depsang Plains was discussed, Army sources said. According to sources, the meeting lasted for around 13 hours on Friday and concluded at 11:30 pm.
The two countries have been engaged in a military standoff for almost a year but disengaged from the most contentious Pangong lake area last month after extensive talks at both military and political levels. The credit for the disengagement was given to all stakeholders by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane who also talked about the country benefitting from the inputs given by the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the crisis.
Earlier, India and China held 10 round of talks at the Corps Commander level to reach the arrangement to disengage from the Pangong lake area. (ANI)
