Ukrainian president says Kyiv and Ankara share view on threats in Black Sea region

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday the positions of Kyiv and Ankara coincide on threats in the Black Sea region and the response to those threats.

At a joint news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Zelenskiy said he briefed Erdogan "in detail" on the situation in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region.

