Ukrainian president says Kyiv and Ankara share view on threats in Black Sea region

Ukrainian president says Kyiv and Ankara share view on threats in Black Sea regionReuters | Updated: 10-04-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 23:15 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday the positions of Kyiv and Ankara coincide on threats in the Black Sea region and the response to those threats.
At a joint news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Zelenskiy said he briefed Erdogan "in detail" on the situation in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region.
