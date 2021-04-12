Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Monday dropped Rs 98 to Rs 66,885 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery tumbled by Rs 98, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 66,885 per kg in a business turnover of 9,516 lots.

Silver traded lower by 0.47 per cent at USD 25.21 per ounce in New York.

