Left Menu

Centre extends ceasefire pacts with 3 Naga insurgent groups by a year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:41 IST
Centre extends ceasefire pacts with 3 Naga insurgent groups by a year

The Centre on Monday extended the ceasefire agreements with three insurgent groups of Nagaland for one more year till April next year.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the ceasefire agreements are in operation between the government of India and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK (NSCN/NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland/Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN/K-Khango).

''It was decided to extend the ceasefire agreements for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, 2021 to April 27, 2022 with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R and from April 18, 2021 to April 17, 2022 with NSCN/K-Khango,'' the statement said.

These agreements were signed on Monday.

The three outfits are breakaway factions of dominant groups NSCN-IM and NSCN-K.

The NSCN-IM had entered into a ceasefire agreement with the central government in 1997 and has since then been engaged in peace negotiations.

The NSCN-IM had signed a Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a permanent solution to the Naga issue.

The Framework Agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's independence in1947.

However, the talks with the NSCN-IM is currently going nowhere as the group has been insisting for a separate Naga flag and constitution, a demand rejected by the central government.

The NSCN-K had signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 2001 but unilaterally abrogated it in 2015 when the then chairman of the group, S S Khaplang, was alive.

In December last year, the NSCN-K. led by dreaded militant Niki Sumi, had announced a ceasefire and said that the outfit has contacted the central government for initiating peace dialogue.

Sumi was also the prime accused in the killing of 18 Indian Army soldiers in Manipur in 2015 and the National Investigation Agency had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Night curfew imposed in UP's Shravasti district

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Shravasti district of Uttar Pradesh till April 18, officials said on Monday.The curfew will be from 9 pm to 6 am, District Magistrate T K Shibu said.Besides Shravasti, nig...

Allow vaccination of people based on need instead of age, Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Allow vaccination of people based on need instead of age, Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi amid surge in COVID-19 cases....

EU sanctions Iran militia, police, three prisons over 2019 protests

The European Union targeted eight Iranian militia commanders, police chiefs and three prisons over a deadly crackdown in November 2019 by Iranian authorities, the EU said in its Official Journal on Monday. The travel bans and asset freezes ...

Malaysia reports 1,317 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, April 12 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 1,317 new COVID-19 infections thus bringing the national total to 362,173, the countrys health ministry said on Monday. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021