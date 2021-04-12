Israel's Netanyahu says will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons

Israel's Netanyahu says will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weaponsReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:04 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran has never given up efforts to obtain nuclear weapons and that Israel will never allow Tehran to build them.
The Israeli leader, addressing reporters with visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at his side, made no comment about Iran's accusation that Israel had sabotaged its key Natanz nuclear site.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Tehran
- Israeli
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Israel
- Iran
- Natanz
- Lloyd Austin
ALSO READ
Israel faces a deadlock after the 4th election in two years
Soccer-Scotland come from behind again to earn point in Israel
Israel's president to pick candidate next week to try to form a government
Health News Roundup: What you need to know about the coronavirus right now; New COVID strain detected in Israel and more
Israel's political stalemate to land at Rivlin's doorstep