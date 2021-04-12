Left Menu

IMF looking for productive engagement with Ecuador's new government-Okamoto

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund is looking for strong engagement with Ecuador's new government to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and foster stronger growth, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said on Monday.

Okamoto told reporters that it was too soon to discuss whether there may be any potential changes to Ecuador's 27-month, $6.5 billion IMF Extended Fund Facility program https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/10/01/pr20302-ecuador-imf-executive-board-approves-27-month-extended-fund-facility approved in September 2020 after banker Guillermo Lasso won a surprise presidential election victory on promises to revive the country's economy.

"We'll be looking for good, close, productive engagement with the Ecuadorean government on how to set its country on a path that not allows them to weather what remains of the pandemic's effects, but really deliver the growth that Ecuadoreans have long sought for their country for several years now," Okamoto said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

