Contractor arrested for opening fire in J&K's Ramban

A railway tunnel construction sub-contractor was arrested for allegedly opening fire on men and women, who were protesting against his company, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Taatnihall area of Banihal on Monday evening when members of one Abdul Gani’s family were joined by some people, in their protest, demanding the payment of wages, police said, adding Saleem Bhat opened fire from a licensed pistol at the protesters but nobody was hurt.

Station House Officer (SHO), Banihal, Nayeem ul Haq said an FIR was registered against Bhat and further investigation was on.

However, the accused alleged that the attack was a conspiracy hatched by the Congress party. He said he had nothing to do with the protesting family that was responsible for bringing to a halt the work inside a railway tunnel.

He said he fired “in in air only” after some locals attacked his vehicle and started pelting stones at him, officers and workers inside and outside tunnel no 74.

Meanwhile, railway construction company ABCI also forwarded a written complaint against the protesting family for attacking officers, workers and contractors and disrupting the construction work.

