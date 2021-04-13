Russia expects 50 mln doses of Sputnik V to be made in India per month this summer

Russia is expecting 50 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be made in Indian each month in India this summer, Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russian RDIF fund, told reporters on Tuesday.

Dmitriev also said manufacturing of Sputnik V would also begin in Serbia and Iran in the "nearest future", while production of the vaccine in Italy is expected in the next few months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)