Russia expects 50 mln doses of Sputnik V to be made in India per month this summer

Russia expects 50 mln doses of Sputnik V to be made in India per month this summerReuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:10 IST
Russia is expecting 50 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be made in Indian each month in India this summer, Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russian RDIF fund, told reporters on Tuesday.
Dmitriev also said manufacturing of Sputnik V would also begin in Serbia and Iran in the "nearest future", while production of the vaccine in Italy is expected in the next few months.
