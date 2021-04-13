China's push for global power is top U.S. national security threat - intelligence report

China's push for global power represents the leading threat to U.S. national security, U.S. intelligence agencies said in a report released on Tuesday. The Chinese Communist Party will continue spreading Chinese influence while trying to weaken that of the United States and "drive wedges" between Washington and its partners and allies, said the 2021 Annual Threat Assessment.

The U.S. intelligence community also sees increasing potential for immigration surges among Central American populations, said the report to be presented to Congress.

