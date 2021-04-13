Israeli TV cites officials blaming Iran for attack on ship off UAE

Israeli TV cites officials blaming Iran for attack on ship off UAEReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:03 IST
Israel's top-rated television news quoted unnamed Israeli officials as blaming Iran for an attack on an Israeli-owned ship off the United Arab Emirates' coast on Tuesday.
There were no casualties in the attack, Channel 12 TV added.
(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
