Canada's progress against COVID-19 is being threatened by new variants - PM Trudeau

The progress Canada has made against COVID-19 is being threatened by the spread of more contagious and dangerous variants, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday in notably downbeat remarks.

"The situation we're facing with COVID-19 remains extremely serious ... this is not the place anyone wanted to be," Trudeau told reporters, citing a rapid rise in the number of cases and an increasingly strained health care system.

