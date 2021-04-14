Vice president Harris says she is planning to visit Guatemala

Vice president Harris says she is planning to visit GuatemalaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:53 IST
Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday she is planning to visit Guatemala and that the United States must figure out how to bring about economic development in the Northern Triangle countries to curb immigration.
In March, President Joe Biden tasked her with leading U.S. efforts with Mexico and Central America's Northern Triangle countries - Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala - to stop the flow of migrants into the United States.
