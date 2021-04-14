Uttar Pradesh reports 20,510 new COVID-19 cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 20,510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,11,835.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-04-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 23:36 IST
Uttar Pradesh reported 20,510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,11,835. According to Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary ( Health), the state saw 4,517 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi held a meeting with party leaders from Uttar Pradesh leaders to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. (ANI)
