U.S. committed to assisting Ukraine with self defense needs- Austin

U.S. committed to assisting Ukraine with self defense needs- AustinReuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 01:12 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that the United States would look to continue providing material support to Ukraine.
Speaking in Brussels, Austin did not provide details but said that Washington was committed to assisting Ukraine with its self defense needs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
