Saudi-led coalition destroys three explosives-laden drones fired at Jazan -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition destroyed three Houthi explosives-laden drones fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Jazan, state TV reported on Thursday.

The coalition said it would take “necessary operational measures” to protect civilians in line with international law. The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015, has often retaliated to cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen.

