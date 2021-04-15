Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 15

Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday. The lira traded at 8.09 against the dollar at 0451 GMT, wakening slightly from a close of 8.0655 on Wednesday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 2.23% to 1.409,19 on Wednesday. GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were on the backfoot on Thursday following mixed cues from Wall Street where a sharp sell-off in the largest bitcoin exchange Coinbase hit tech shares while the dollar index struggled near one-month lows. ERDOGAN PROGRAMME

President Tayyip Erdogan will receive Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the presidential palace in Ankara (1200 GMT). He will later chair a board meeting of his ruling AK Party's youth wing (1330 GMT). CENTRAL BANK

Turkey's central bank will announce its policy rate decision (1100 GMT). It is expected to keep its policy rate at 19% at its first meeting after Erdogan fired the hawkish former governor, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, while some warn that a surprise cut would hit the lira hard. The bank will also announce weekly data, including its forex reserves and locals' forex holdings (1130 GMT).

FOREIGN MINISTER Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, in the first visit between the NATO allies after tensions in the eastern Mediterranean. The two ministers will then hold a joint news conference in Ankara (1530 GMT).

Greece and Libya have agreed to hold talks on marking out their maritime zones in the Mediterranean, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, after a meeting with the president of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi. BUDGET DATA

The Treasury will announce central government budget data for March (0800 GMT). UKRAINE-RUSSIA TENSIONS

The United States has cancelled the deployment of two warships to the Black Sea, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Wednesday, amid concerns over a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's borders. Russia and Ukraine held simultaneous military drills on Wednesday as NATO foreign and defence ministers began emergency discussions on a massing of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.

TURKEY-ITALY ROW Erdogan accused Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Wednesday of behaving with "impertinence and disrespect" after he called the Turkish leader a "dictator".

ALTAN RELEASED Turkish journalist and writer Ahmet Altan was released from prison on Wednesday, his lawyer said, after the top appeals court overturned a verdict against him following a ruling by a European court that his rights had been violated.

ATTACK IN NORTHERN IRAQ A Turkish soldier was killed and a child was wounded after a rocket attack on a military compound in northern Iraq's Bashiqa region, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. The news came after a drone dropped explosives near U.S. forces stationed at Erbil airport, the first known attack carried out by a drone against U.S. forces.

TURKEY-EGYPT Turkey's foreign minister said a new period was beginning in ties with Egypt with senior officials from the two countries set to hold talks, broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday.

TOURISM Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said flight restrictions imposed by Russia until June could cost Turkey 500,000 tourists, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday.

AFGHANISTAN Foreign troops under NATO command will withdraw from Afghanistan in coordination with a U.S. pull-out by Sept. 11, NATO allies agreed on Wednesday, pledging to mirror American plans to start removing troops on May 1 after two decades of war.

CORONAVIRUS CASES Turkey recorded 62,797 new coronavirus cases and 279 deaths in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, registering the highest daily death toll and rise in cases since the beginning of the pandemic. It has logged 4.025 million total COVID-19 cases and 34,734 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Turkey has carried out 19.36 million inoculations, with 11.62 million people receiving a first dose, since Jan. 14 when it began the nationwide rollout of COVID-19 shots, health ministry data showed. Turkey administers China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd and Pfizer and BioNTech's shots. For other related news, double click on:

