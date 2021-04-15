Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Commanders' Conference
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) here.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:24 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) here. The conference is aimed at addressing the issues of IAF's operational capabilities in the times to come, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
A series of discussions would be conducted over three days to address strategies and policies related to capabilities that would give IAF a significant edge over its adversaries. "Various welfare and human resource (HR) measures to improve the administrative efficiency will also be discussed," the spokesperson added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- Defence Ministry
- Rajnath Singh
- Indian Air Force
ALSO READ
Amid China's growing aggression, Japan reaches deal with Indonesia on defence equipment
Taiwan to buy new U.S. air defence missiles to guard against China
Bhatt urges Rajnath not to shift defence institute out of Uttarakhand
'I am no fool', says Philippines Defence Secy as Chinese vessels continue to amass Whitsun Reef
Tata Motors completes transfer of defence biz to TASL for consideration of Rs 227.7 cr