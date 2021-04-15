Left Menu

Staff members of Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah test positive for COVID-19

Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah on Thursday said that his staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. He made this statement while hearing cases online.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:01 IST
Staff members of Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah test positive for COVID-19
Supreme Court of India . Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah on Thursday said that his staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. He made this statement while hearing cases online. The Bench which also comprising Justice DY Chandrachud has risen for the time being.

Arguments in a case were going on when Justice Shah requested that the hearing be stalled for 10-15 minutes as he has just been intimated that his entire virtual staff has tested COVID-19 positive. The top court has been functioning only in a virtual mode as COVID-19 cases surged both inside and outside courtrooms.

According to sources, as of Saturday, over 40 members of court staff tested positive for COVID-19 disease. The court has more than 3,400 employees. The judges are holding hearings through video conferencing from their respective residences.

In light of the growing concerns amid the sudden upsurge of coronavirus cases and as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of infection, the Supreme Court has also made a COVID-19 test mandatory for everyone who enters its premises with symptoms of the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. labor movement looks for path forward after Amazon defeat

Regina McDowell was not surprised that workers overwhelmingly rejected a union at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse in Alabama last week.She spent 42 years working in a unionized electrical equipment factory in Indiana and was active in organizin...

Myanmar security forces arrest prominent leader of anti-coup campaign

Myanmar security forces arrested on Thursday one of the main leaders of the campaign against military rule after ramming him with a car as he led a motorbike protest rally, friends and colleagues said.Opponents of a Feb. 1 coup that ousted ...

E-commerce major Amazon announces USD 250 million-fund for small and medium businesses in India.

E-commerce major Amazon announces USD 250 million-fund for small and medium businesses in India....

Flipkart strengthens position in online travel space, acquires Cleartrip

Flipkart has announced the proposed acquisition of Cleartrip, a leading online travel and leisure aggregator. The e-commerce giant will acquire 100 of Cleartrips shareholding and acquire its operations.Founded in 2006, Cleartrip offers a co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021