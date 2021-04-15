Left Menu

India's military chief concerned about US pullout from Afghanistan

"Our concern is that the vacuum that will be created by the withdrawal of the United States and NATO should not create space for disruptors," Rawat said. India's big worry is that instability in Afghanistan could spill over into its Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir where it has been fighting militants for three decades.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:47 IST
India's military chief concerned about US pullout from Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

India is concerned about a vacuum developing in Afghanistan following the proposed withdrawal of the United States and NATO forces from the country, the chief of the defense staff said on Thursday. General Bipin Rawat told a security conference that the worry was "disruptors" would step into the space created by the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. He declined to name the countries that could act as spoilers.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that U.S. troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan starting on May 1 to end America's longest war, rejecting calls for them to stay to ensure a peaceful resolution to that nation's grinding internal conflict. "Our concern is that the vacuum that will be created by the withdrawal of the United States and NATO should not create space for disruptors," Rawat said.

India's big worry is that instability in Afghanistan could spill over into its Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir where it has been fighting militants for three decades. It is also concerned that arch-rival Pakistan will gain a bigger hand in Afghanistan because of its long-standing ties with the hardline Taliban, who are expected to play a dominant role once the United States leaves.

"There are many people looking for an opportunity to walk into the space being created," Rawat said. India invested $3 billion in Afghanistan on roads, power stations and even built its parliament following the ousting of the Taliban in 2001.

Rawat said India would be happy to provide more support to Afghanistan so long as peace can return. Biden said that U.S. objectives in Afghanistan had become "increasingly unclear" over the past decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As Suga heads to U.S., Japanese stocks with ties to China take a beating

Japanese firms with strong Chinese ties are seeing their shares fall ahead of a meeting of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden, as investors fear pressure to align Japan more closely with Washingtons tough stance on B...

Tata Steel unveils multi-million-pound plan for tube making site in UK

Tata Steel on Thursday unveiled its transformation plans for a steel tube making site in the UKs East Midlands, which the Indian steel major said will give the business the best chance of a strong future.Work has started at the 150-acre sit...

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Why makers are silent regarding production details? Know in detail!

The South Korean television series Arthdal Chronicles was renewed for a Season 2 on February 12, 2020. Despite the renewal, the shows filming could not start due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 11, 2020, the production was officially post...

Cricket Corruption: Bitcoin transaction is new phenomenon, says ICC Integrity head Marshall

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streaks shocking admission of cricket corruption has also shone a light on cryptocurrency finding a place in the bookies list of enticements -- a brand new challenge for the ICCs Anti-Corruption Unit, which cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021