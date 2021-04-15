Left Menu

NIA arrests Lashikar-e-Taiba recruiter in Kashmir

A school teacher, who was a recruiter for proscribed Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashikar-e-Taiba LeT, was arrested from his residence in north Kashmir on Thursday, the National Investigation Agency NIA said.Altaf Ahmad Rather, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Bandipora district, was wanted in a case registered in West Bengal last year following the arrest of a woman, Tania Parveen, for her association with the terror group, a spokesman of the NIA said.Investigation has revealed that Rather is a school teacher in Bandipora and was a sympathiser of the LeT.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:27 IST
NIA arrests Lashikar-e-Taiba recruiter in Kashmir

A school teacher, who was a recruiter for proscribed Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashikar-e-Taiba (LeT), was arrested from his residence in north Kashmir on Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Altaf Ahmad Rather, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, was wanted in a case registered in West Bengal last year following the arrest of a woman, Tania Parveen, for her association with the terror group, a spokesman of the NIA said.

“Investigation has revealed that Rather is a school teacher in Bandipora and was a sympathiser of the LeT. Parveen had come in contact with him over social media platforms and he was instrumental in introducing her to LeT members based in Pakistan, in pursuance of a conspiracy to radicalise, motivate and recruit youths for violent ‘Jihad’ (holy war) on India,” he said.

The spokesman said Parveen was arrested by the West Bengal Police last year for her association with the LeT.

An FIR was registered against her at the Badurai police station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and and the Information Technology Act, he said.

The NIA had re-registered the case on April 5, 2020, and taken over the investigation in it from the state's police. The agency has already filed a charge-sheet against her, the spokesman said.

“Further investigation in the case continues,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'PM Johnson's India visit to finalise 'Roadmap 2030' for re-energised India-UK ties'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India from April 25 and is set to agree on a Roadmap 2030 for re-energised India-UK relations in areas like trade, investment, defence and security cooperation, healthcare and climate action, ...

Haryana: 3-4 temporary structures at farmers' protest site damaged in fire

Three to four temporary structures were damaged in a fire on Thursday at a protest site in Haryanas Kundli area where farmers are demanding the repeal of the Centres three agri laws.A fire department official said the cause of the fire is b...

Tablighi Jamaat welcomes HC order allowing 50 people to offer namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz

Tablighi Jamaat Thursday welcomed the Delhi High Court order granting permission to 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan. Tablighi Jamaat spokesman Jishan Ali said they will follow all coronavirus-rel...

Like-minded countries should act cohesively to protect interests in Indo-Pacific: Australian PM

The Indo-Pacific region has become the epicentre of strategic competition and like-minded nations need to act more consistently and cohesively to protect their shared interests in the face of multiple challenges, Australian Prime Minister S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021