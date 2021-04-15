Lawyer seeks postponement of AoR exam due to rise in COVID-19 cases

A lawyer and BJP leader wrote to the secretary general of the Supreme Court on Thursday urging postponement of the Advocate On Record (AoR) examination, scheduled in June, in view of an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Centre has already cancelled the Class 10 CBSE examinations in light of the upsurge in coronavirus cases and the same should be done for the AoR test, lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay said in his letter to Supreme Court's Secretary General Sanjeev Salgaonkar.

''Since the AOR exam is of great importance and cancelling it might affect the fate of many aspiring lawyers, it might be in everyone's best interest to postpone the exam for six months and conduct it in December 2021,'' he said in the letter.

The apex court conducts the AoR examination and only the successful lawyers are entitled to file cases and legal records in the court.

