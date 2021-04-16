Western governments condemn attacks in northern Iraq

Western governments condemn attacks in northern IraqReuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:44 IST
Western governments condemned violence in northern Iraq and said on Friday that attacks on foreign troops should not be tolerated, after U.S. and Turkish forces were targeted in two separate incidents on April 14.
"We, the governments of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America condemn in the strongest terms the April 14 attacks in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region," the statement from Britain's foreign ministry said.
"Attacks on U.S. and Coalition personnel and facilities will not be tolerated and reiterate our steadfast commitment to the fight against ISIS," the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
