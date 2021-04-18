Left Menu

Macron says nations must 'define red lines' with Russia

Referring to a recent buildup of Russian troops on Ukraines border, Macron said in an interview with American broadcaster CBS News, We will never accept new military operations on Ukrainian soil. The West must demonstrate diplomacy and credibility in making that point, he said.And I think after an unacceptable behaviour, indeed, we have to sanction, Macron said when asked about the possibility of sanctions.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 18-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 22:34 IST
Macron says nations must 'define red lines' with Russia
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron says that while dialogue with Russia is essential, "clear red lines" carrying possible sanctions must also be drawn with Moscow over Ukraine. Referring to a recent buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine's border, Macron said in an interview with American broadcaster CBS News, "We will never accept new military operations on Ukrainian soil." The West must demonstrate diplomacy and credibility in making that point, he said.

"And I think after an unacceptable behaviour, indeed, we have to sanction," Macron said when asked about the possibility of sanctions. "And I think we have to define clear red lines with Russia. This is the only way to be credible.'' However, he added "I think that sanctions are not sufficient in themselves, but sanctions are part of the package." The interview aired Sunday on "Face the Nation." It was recorded after Macron met Friday in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the two held a virtual conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Macron and Merkel demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops concentrated in western Russia as tensions with neighbouring Ukraine rise. The United States and NATO have described the buildup as the largest since 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and fighting broke out in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists. More than 14,000 people have died during the 7-year conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Germany and France helped negotiate a 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. Since taking office in 2017, Macron has worked for a constructive dialogue with Russia on a range of issues, and he continued to promote the need for dialogue in the "Face the Nation" interview.

"I'm sure that President (Vladimir) Putin can be ready to reopen dialogue," the French leader said. "We need an open and frank dialogue with Russia" regarding a raft of topics from arms control to stabilising world crises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisian president draws security powers into dispute with PM

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Sunday that his powers as commander of the armed forces also cover the internal security forces, not only the army, in the latest escalation of his dispute with the prime minister.Saieds comments threat...

COVID-19 effect: Hong Kong suspends flights connecting India from Tuesday to May 3

Hong Kong has suspended all flights connecting it with India from Tuesday to May 3 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.They said the Hong Kong government has also suspended flights to and ...

Google to introduce new feature, linking to highlighted text on webpage

Search engine Google is planning to roll out a new feature for its extension- Chrome 90 that will allow users to create a link to a section of a website that they have highlighted earlier. According to The Verge, first launched as a browser...

Govt must explain why disengagement talks with China have 'not yielded results': Cong

The Congress on Sunday asked the government to explain why disengagement talks with China have not yielded results in other friction points in eastern Ladakh.Citing media reports that China has refused to pull back its troops from Hot Sprin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021