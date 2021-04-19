Left Menu

Five critically injured in drive-by shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana - KSLA

The Shreveport mayor's office didn't immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Eleven police units were at the scene of the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. local time Sunday, the report said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 10:55 IST
Five critically injured in drive-by shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana - KSLA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five people were hospitalized after being shot and critically injured in a drive-by shooting at a liquor store in Shreveport, Louisiana, CBS-affiliated television station KSLA reported late Sunday.

Authorities described the injuries as life-threatening, with police on the lookout for a white Ford car, the report said. The incident comes amid fresh debate over U.S. gun controls, stoked by an incident last week where a gunman shot eight people dead and injured several others at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis before taking his own life.

In Sunday's Shreveport incident, four people were outside the store, in Hearne Avenue, while one person was inside the store when the shooting happened, according to the report. Reuters was not immediately able to contact the local police. The Shreveport mayor's office didn't immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Eleven police units were at the scene of the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. local time Sunday, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country at 1130 am on Monday. PM Modi had in the review meeting held on April 17 stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatm...

PM Modi to hold meeting on COVID situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the COVID-19 situation at 1130 am on Monday, officials said. The meeting comes amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country, with several chief ministers compla...

ABN Amro to settle money laundering probe for $574 million

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Monday said it will pay a fine of 480 million euros 574 million to settle a criminal investigation into money laundering by prosecutors in the Netherlands.The fine was the outcome of a settlement with Dutch prosecutor...

INSIGHT-The 'metaverse' bet: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

What do you do with a 69 million artwork that doesnt physically existThats the question faced by the Singapore-based investor calling himself Metakovan, who made headlines last month when he bought the digital artwork Everydays The First 50...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021