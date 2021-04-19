Five critically injured in drive-by shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana - KSLA

Five people were hospitalized after being shot and critically injured in a drive-by shooting at a liquor store in Shreveport, Louisiana, CBS-affiliated television station KSLA reported late Sunday.

Authorities described the injuries as life-threatening, with police on the lookout for a white Ford car, the report said. The incident comes amid fresh debate over U.S. gun controls, stoked by an incident last week where a gunman shot eight people dead and injured several others at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis before taking his own life.

In Sunday's Shreveport incident, four people were outside the store, in Hearne Avenue, while one person was inside the store when the shooting happened, according to the report. Reuters was not immediately able to contact the local police. The Shreveport mayor's office didn't immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Eleven police units were at the scene of the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. local time Sunday, the report said.

