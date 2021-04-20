Computer engineer held from Bihar for fraud

Computer engineer held from Bihar for fraudPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 00:30 IST
Mumbai cyber police has arrested a computer engineer from Bihar for alleged fraud by running fake websites, an official said on Monday.
The accused Sonukumar Choudhary (27), a resident of Darbhanga, used to offer dealership, loans and data entry work to people through these websites, he said.
The accused had also created a fake website of a prominent tyre company through which he promised dealership, the official said.
Altogether, he had created 15 fake websites and had done coding for around 150 websites, he said.
