PIL on COVID-19 mismanagement: HC asks Centre, Maha to respond

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government and the Centre to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging mismanagement of resources available to control the COVID 19 pandemic.

City based lawyer Arshil Shah filed the plea citing delays in conducting RT-PCR tests, denial of rapid antigen tests at civic run hospitals without a family doctor's prescription, the unavailability of beds for COVID-19 patients, scarcity of Remdesivir, oxygen etc.

The petitioner alleged that despite a shortage of beds, medicines etc for common citizens, the influential, or those with connections to politicians, film stars etc managed to get whatever they needed, including hospital beds and timely treatment.

Shah told a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni that while the government claimed there was no (medical) oxygen, NGOs and temples were distributing it, and asked how these entities were getting access to it.

The bench directed the Centre and the state government to ''come prepared with instructions'' on Thursday on the issues raised in the PIL.

