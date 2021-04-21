Left Menu

General says Afghan withdrawal will make terror fight harder

Asked about the previous administrations orders to withdraw troops, McKenzie quickly noted that Trumps command was conditions based. Bidens withdrawal date coincides with the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaida terror attack on the U.S. that had triggered the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 00:40 IST
General says Afghan withdrawal will make terror fight harder

In a blunt assessment Tuesday, the top U.S. general for the Middle East told Congress it will be extremely difficult but not impossible for the U.S. to find, track and take out counterterrorism threats in Afghanistan once all American troops are withdrawn.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said that armed drones, which can now get to a location within minutes from bases in Afghanistan, will have to be positioned much farther away. And he acknowledged that the U.S. has no agreements yet with neighbouring countries to base troops, but is working on a plan.

“I don't want to make light of it, I don't want to put on rose-coloured glasses and say it's going to be easy to do,” McKenzie told the House Armed Services Committee, adding that if the U.S. needs to go back into Afghanistan because of a threat, it will require significant intelligence support. “It will be harder to do that, it is not impossible.” McKenzie declined to say what recommendations on Afghanistan he gave to President Joe Biden, who last week ordered the full withdrawal of the more than 2,500 remaining U.S. troops by Sept. 11. He said he had full opportunity to provide his advice to the president.

U.S. officials have made it clear, however, that military commanders did not recommend the full, unconditional withdrawal. Military leaders have consistently argued that pulling troops out by a certain date eliminates pressure on the Taliban and weakens U.S. leverage in the peace talks with the group.

McKenzie told lawmakers that the U.S. would have several options if it needs to hit a target, including a long-range strike or the use of manned aircraft or a raid by ground forces, which would be “inherently dangerous.” Lawmakers pressed him for details and he said he would provide more specifics in a classified session. Over the past year, as then-President Donald Trump pushed for a complete troop withdrawal, defense and military officials successfully argued that any pullout should be based on security conditions on the ground. Asked about the previous administration's orders to withdraw troops, McKenzie quickly noted that Trump's command was “conditions based.'' Biden's withdrawal date coincides with the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaida terror attack on the U.S. that had triggered the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan. NATO announced it would follow the same timetable for withdrawing more than 7,000 allied forces.

The president's decision defies a May 1 withdrawal deadline that was agreed to by the Trump administration as part of a peace agreement with the Taliban. Instead, Biden said the U.S. withdrawal would begin on May 1.

McKenzie told lawmakers that terror groups in Afghanistan, including al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, continue to aspire to attack the U.S. “I think that's a reasonable concern and I share that concern frankly,” he said.

The Taliban have threatened to take action if the U.S. does not comply with the May 1 deadline.

McKenzie said the U.S. plans to aggressively protect the security of U.S. troops in Afghanistan as the withdrawal of personnel and equipment goes on. And he said the U.S. is prepared to take any action necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Blinken to meet virtually with 15 Caribbean foreign ministers

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually on Wednesday with 15 foreign ministers of the Caribbean Community CARICOM, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.They will discuss a number of issues affecting our region, inclu...

U.S. ambassador to Russia to fly home for consultations

U.S. ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Tuesday he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, four days after the Kremlin suggested that Washington recall him amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.Ru...

Jurors reach verdict in Chauvin trial in Minneapolis

The jury said it has reached a verdict on its second day of deliberations in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying George Floyd during an...

Turkey says U.S. recognising Armenian 'genocide' will further harm ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden recognising the 1915 mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as a genocide on April 24 will further harm already strained ties between the NATO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021