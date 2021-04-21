De-coupling from China would be the wrong way to go, Germany warns

De-coupling from China would be the wrong way to go, Germany warnsReuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:42 IST
The European Union needs to engage with China despite many differences instead of opting for a more isolationist approach, Germany said on Wednesday.
"In the EU, we have been describing China as a partner, competitor and systemic rival at the same time," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead of a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
"In all these three dimensions we need strong, sustainable communication channels with Beijing. De-coupling is the wrong way to go."
