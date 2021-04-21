U.S. says Iran support to Yemen's Houthis 'significant, lethal'

Iran's support for Yemen's Houthi movement is "quite significant and it's lethal" and there is no real evidence that Tehran wants to support a constructive resolution to the conflict, U.S. special envoy on Yemen Tim Lenderking told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday.

"We would welcome Iran playing a constructive role, if they are willing to do so," Lenderking said. "We have not seen any indication of that."

