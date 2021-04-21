U.S. says Iran support to Yemen's Houthis 'significant, lethal'Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:18 IST
Iran's support for Yemen's Houthi movement is "quite significant and it's lethal" and there is no real evidence that Tehran wants to support a constructive resolution to the conflict, U.S. special envoy on Yemen Tim Lenderking told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday.
"We would welcome Iran playing a constructive role, if they are willing to do so," Lenderking said. "We have not seen any indication of that."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. lawmakers urge USTR Tai to seek removal of UK, EU whiskey tariffs
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on U.S. recovery prospects but dollar pauses for breath
Migration in focus for U.S. envoy's trip to Central America
Tennessee asks top U.S. court to reinstate two-day waiting period for abortions
Iran, U.S. to hold indirect nuclear talks in Vienna