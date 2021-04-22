Italy prosecutors end bridge collapse probe, wait on possible charges -sources
At that point, prosecutors can seek authorization from a court to press charges or recommend shelving a case.Reuters | Milan | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:39 IST
Italian prosecutors have concluded an inquiry into a deadly 2018 motorway collapse and are preparing possible charges against 69 former employees of infrastructure Atlantia as well as government officials, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. A road bridge operated by Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia collapsed in the northern city of Genoa on Aug. 14, 2018, killing 43 people and laying bare the dire state of Italy's crumbling infrastructure.
Prosecutors have looked into allegations that Atlantia's units Autostrade per l'Italia and SPEA and some of its management did not take proper care of the highway and that officials at the transport ministry failed to oversee necessary maintenance. Atlantia, Autostrade, and Spea all declined to comment on the issue.
Under Italian law, once an investigation has been closed, suspects have three weeks to respond. At that point, prosecutors can seek authorization from a court to press charges or recommend shelving a case.
