Crisis in India is not just corona, but anti-people policies of Centre: Rahul Gandhi

As India reported a record-high single-day spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths with more than 3 lakh new cases and over 2,000 deaths on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre by terming its 'anti-people policies' as another crisis apart from the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:44 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As India reported a record-high single-day spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths with more than 3 lakh new cases and over 2,000 deaths on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre by terming its 'anti-people policies' as another crisis apart from the pandemic. Accusing the Central government of fake 'utsav' and 'hollow' speeches, the leader demanded a solution for the country amid the ongoing pandemic.

The Congress MP who recently tested positive for COVID-19, in a tweet today, said, "I am quarantine at home and sad news is constantly coming in. The crisis in India is not just corona, but the anti-people policies of the Central government. Not false celebrations and hollow speeches, give the country a solution!" (roughly translated from Hindi). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress leader had slammed the Central government over its vaccine strategy. Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported as many as 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases and 2,104 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,59,30,965, including 22,91,428 active cases.

The death toll related to the infection stands at 1,84,657. As many as 1,34,54,880 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 1,78,841 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of vaccinations in the country stands at 13,23,30,644.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,27,05,103 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 21. Of these, 16,51,711 were tested yesterday. (ANI)

