China condemns car bomb attack in Pakistan

China strongly condemned a car bomb attack at a hotel in Quetta in Pakistan and said it had not received reports of any casualties among a Chinese delegation in the city. The Chinese delegation was not at the car bombed hotel, the ministry's spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

A car bomb blast late on Wednesday ripped through a luxury hotel's parking area in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 11, officials said. (Reporting By Cate Cadell; Writing by Beijing Newsroom Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)