China condemns car bomb attack in Pakistan
China strongly condemned a car bomb attack at a hotel in Quetta in Pakistan and said it had not received reports of any casualties among a Chinese delegation in the city.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:17 IST
China strongly condemned a car bomb attack at a hotel in Quetta in Pakistan and said it had not received reports of any casualties among a Chinese delegation in the city. The Chinese delegation was not at the car bombed hotel, the ministry's spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.
A car bomb blast late on Wednesday ripped through a luxury hotel's parking area in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 11, officials said. (Reporting By Cate Cadell; Writing by Beijing Newsroom Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier
PREVIEW-China's census could point to a looming demographic slide
US weighs joint approach to Beijing Olympics with allies
Taiwan to kick off war games with computer-simulated invasion by China
China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%