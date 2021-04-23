Editors: We are killing the story issued under CAL 1 slugged WB-VIRUS-MEET-MAMATA-SKIP as it was based on erroneous

Editors: We are killing the story issued under CAL 1 slugged WB-VIRUS-MEET-MAMATA-SKIP as it was based on erroneousPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 15:07 IST
information. The West Bengal government or the chief minister were not invited to the interaction the prime minister had with some chief ministers of states badly hit by COVID-19.
Subscribers should guard against the publication and broadcast of the story.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal