Left Menu

Plant a tree: Maha doctor's special prescription to patients

In view of the shortage of medical oxygen being faced at present, a doctor in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra has started urging his patients to plant a sapling each - his special prescription to them in addition to medicines.Dr Komal Kasar, who runs Sanjeevani Hospital in Ahmednagar, has been following this practice since the last one month.As per the practice, his medical prescription carries a footnote that asks his patients to plant a sapling after recovering from an ailment.Amid the pandemic, I had been receiving calls for Remdesivir, ventilators.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 16:53 IST
Plant a tree: Maha doctor's special prescription to patients

In view of the shortage of medical oxygen being faced at present, a doctor in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra has started urging his patients to plant a sapling each - his special prescription to them in addition to medicines.

Dr Komal Kasar, who runs Sanjeevani Hospital in Ahmednagar, has been following this practice since the last one month.

As per the practice, his medical prescription carries a footnote that asks his patients to plant a sapling after recovering from an ailment.

''Amid the pandemic, I had been receiving calls for Remdesivir, ventilators. A few days back, I also started getting calls for oxygen supply. This triggered an idea in my mind. I started writing a line at the bottom of my medical prescriptions through which I urge patients to plant a sapling as they give oxygen,'' he said.

He said he later got a rubber stamp of this message made to save himself from the trouble of writing it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Hester Biosciences launches herbal veterinary products

Hester Biosciences on Saturday said it has launched research-based herbal products for poultry, cattle, sheep, goat, and swine.Globally, the trend of medication is shifting from allopathy to herbal therapy in humans as well in veterinary, s...

Bengaluru Commodities, Mangaluru Areca, and Coconut markets remained closed today on account of ''4th Saturday'', a Government holiday.

Bengaluru Commodities, Mangaluru Areca, and Coconut markets remained closed today on account of 4th Saturday, a Government holiday....

CPI (Maoist) Dy Commander held in Telangana

A deputy commander of the banned CPI Maoist operating in Chhattisgarh was arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and gelatin sticks and other explosive substances were seized from his possession, police said on Saturday.A po...

Maharashtra: 7 die in Yavatmal after consuming hand sanitiser as they couldn't get alcohol

At least seven people consumed hand sanitiser as they could not get alcohol as the liquor shops were closed in Wani tehsil of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra due to COVID-19 restrictions. The matter is being investigated. All of them were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021