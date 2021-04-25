Kerala Governor condoles demise of SC judge Justice Shantanagoudar

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday condoled the demise of Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar. "My heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, former Chief Justice, Kerala High Court, and Judge, Supreme Court. May his soul attain Mukti " said Kerala Governor.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind mourned the death of Shantanagoudar and said, "The demise of Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar has caused deep sorrow. His sound contribution and caliber enabled him to serve as a judge at Karnataka and Kerala High Courts, and finally, the Supreme Court. He leaves behind a void in the legal fraternity. My condolences to his family." 63-year-old Shantanagoudar, a sitting Supreme court judge, passed away late Saturday evening. He was suffering from prolonged illness and was recently infected with pneumonia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)