Lebanese president calls for effort against drug smuggling after Saudi ban

Lebanese president calls for effort against drug smuggling after Saudi banReuters | Beirut | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:58 IST
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun asked the security forces to step up operations against smuggling after Saudi Arabia banned imports of Lebanese produce, blaming an increase in the illicit drugs trade.
Aoun made his comments at the start of a meeting with caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab on the topic.
