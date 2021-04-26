Blinken presses Ethiopia's Abiy to ensure full withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Tigray

Blinken presses Ethiopia's Abiy to ensure full withdrawal of Eritrean troops from TigrayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:28 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday and pressed for Eritrean troops involved in the Tigray conflict to be withdrawn "immediately, in full, and in a verifiable manner," according to a statement.
Blinken noted that Eritrean forces and Amhara regional forces in the conflict-torn region are contributing to the growing humanitarian disaster and committing human rights abuses, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in the statement describing the phone call.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ned Price
- Eritrean
- U.S.
- Abiy
- Amhara
- State Department
- Tigray
- Ethiopian
- State
- Antony Blinken
ALSO READ
U.S. State Department names former ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley as first chief diversity officer
U.S. State Department names former ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley as first chief diversity officer
Blinken affirms 'unwavering support' for Ukraine in meeting with foreign minister - State Department
USAID airlifting shelter supplies for Ethiopians affected by conflict in Tigray
Health official alleges ‘sexual slavery’ in Tigray