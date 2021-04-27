Road accident leaves three dead in Bahraich

Road accident leaves three dead in BahraichPTI | Bahraich | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:04 IST
Three people were killed and six others injured when two buses collided head-on in Jarwal area of the district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place late on Monday night when a roadways bus going from Lucknow to Gonda collided with a private bus coming from the opposite direction, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, said.
Nine persons including drivers of both the buses were injured in the accident and were rushed to a hospital, where three of them were declared dead.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide the best treatment to the injured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
