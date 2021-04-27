Left Menu

Road accident leaves three dead in Bahraich

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:04 IST
Three people were killed and six others injured when two buses collided head-on in Jarwal area of the district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday night when a roadways bus going from Lucknow to Gonda collided with a private bus coming from the opposite direction, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, said.

Nine persons including drivers of both the buses were injured in the accident and were rushed to a hospital, where three of them were declared dead.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide the best treatment to the injured.

