Left Menu

Easter Sunday terror attack probe: former Lankan minister, brother to be detained for 90 days

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:41 IST
Easter Sunday terror attack probe: former Lankan minister, brother to be detained for 90 days

The arrested former Sri Lankan minister Rishad Bathiyudeen and his brother would be detained for 90 days under the stiff anti-terrorism law to conduct further probe into their role in allegedly aiding and abetting the suicide bombers responsible for the deadly 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, police said on Tuesday.

Rishad, a former minister of Industry and Commerce and the leader of a minority Muslim party that is part of the main Opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), and his brother Riyaj Bathiudeen were arrested on April 24 from their respective residences.

“They were arrested after the scrutiny of bank accounts, cheque transactions and communication lines,'' the senior deputy inspector general and the police spokesman Ajith Rohana said.

Rohana said the police investigations had focused on the close contacts of the suicide bombers who carried out the attacks at luxury hotels in Colombo and three churches. “Some of them had maintained close contacts with the bombers,'' Rohana said.

He said, 274 people were killed with 542 more being injured in the blasts. A total of 11 Indians were among the dead.

“The attackers died but the police attention was on those who motivated them,'' Rohana said.

He said a total of 702 persons were in custody with 202 of them being remanded. 83 more are being detained for questioning at the police’s CID and the Terrorism Investigation Division.

Rishad's lawyers claimed that the arrest was politically motivated as the special presidential panel to probe the Easter Sunday attack had not named them for aiding and abetting Islamic extremists.

Nine suicide bombers, belonging to local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS, carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday on April 21, 2019.

In May last year, Riyaj was arrested for making contacts with suicide bombers and given bail in October. Rishad was arrested in October and given bail in November over the misappropriation of state resources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Order allowing Vedanta to operate its oxygen plant would not create any equity in favour of company, clarifies SC.

Order allowing Vedanta to operate its oxygen plant would not create any equity in favour of company, clarifies SC....

Japan's defense ministry to open mass vaccination centre in Tokyo

Japan will open a mass vaccination centre in central Tokyo next month, officials said on Tuesday, part of the countrys bid to speed up its COVID-19 inoculation campaign as the Olympic Games looms.Japan imposed a third state of emergency in ...

China expects highway traffic to set record during Labour Day holiday

Travel during Chinas upcoming Labour Day holiday is expected to surge, with highway traffic on May 1 alone likely to exceed 60 million vehicles and set a new high, the government said on Tuesday. Traffic on the national highway network will...

Only oxygen plant of Sterlite will be allowed to function, order passed in view of national need for oxygen: SC PTI PKS MNL SJK SA SA

Only oxygen plant of Sterlite will be allowed to function, order passed in view of national need for oxygen SC PTI PKS MNL SJK SA SA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021