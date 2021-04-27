Egyptian expects debt to be 'Euroclearable' by November - minister

Egyptian expects debt to be 'Euroclearable' by November - ministerReuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:49 IST
Egypt expects its domestic debt to be "Euroclearable" and open to a larger number of foreign investors by November, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Tuesday.
Egypt signed an agreement to create a cross-border link with Euroclear, Europe's biggest settlement house for securities, in 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- Finance
- Europe
- Mohamed Maait
ALSO READ
Egypt prosecutors find gross negligence behind train crash
Egyptian and Qatari leaders exchange wishes at start of Ramadan
Lawyer: Egypt releases activist after 18 months of detention
Italy's Senate asks govt to give imprisoned Egyptian citizenship
Egyptians celebrate more normal Ramadan despite COVID worries