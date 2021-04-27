China to provide additional medical equipments to Nepal to fight coronavirus: Minister

China has pledged to provide Nepal with an additional grant of medical equipment and materials equivalent to 92 million Nepali Rupees (USD 771,914) to fight the COVID– 19 pandemic, an official statement said on Tuesday. The announcement was made by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi during a video conference of foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on anti-COVID-19 efforts held on Tuesday afternoon, the statement issued by the Nepal’s foreign ministry said.

Addressing the video conference, ''Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali underlined the need for an enhanced level of regional and international cooperation for COVID-19 response and economic recovery.

Foreign Ministers of six countries during the video conference agreed to strengthen pragmatic cooperation to combat COVID-19 pandemic, reinvigorate economic recovery and protect people's lives and livelihood the statement said.

Earlier, government of China had gifted 800,000 doses of vaccine against COVID 19 to Nepal government. Nepal has also received anti-COVID-19 vaccines from India, the latest being one lakh doses of vaccines as gift by the Indian Army to the Nepal Army in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)