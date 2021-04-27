Punjab Police arrests wanted gangster of Jaipal gang from Jharkhand

The Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police on Tuesday in a joint operation with SAS Nagar Police, arrested Gavi Singh, a close aide of Gangster Jaipal, who had fled the state and was absconding. According to the Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta, Gavi Singh has involved in funding the gang by running a drug cartel.

"Gavi, a resident of village Raaya Wala in Ferozepur district, was arrested from Sarai Kila Kharsawa district in Jharkhand by a team of Punjab Police, along with Jharkhand Police. The accused also shares close relations with jailed Gangster Chandan alias Chandu of Ferozepur," said the police. The police also recovered an SUV, five mobile handsets, and three internet dongles, being used to handle drug and criminal networks from his possession.

According to a release by Punjab Police, Gavi, who had close links with Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir drug smugglers, was receiving the drug supply and weapons from Pakistan via pipes beneath the fences or using water tubes in the river. He had also managed to give a slip to the Jalandhar Rural Police in an 11 Kg heroin recovery case in February 2020. Gavi is a history-sheeter who is facing over 10 heinous criminal cases, including murder, dacoity, kidnapping, extortion, under the NDPS and Arms Act.

The DGP said that the police are carrying out investigations in the case and the arrest of Gavi was expected to unravel the active involvement of gangsters in cross-border drug smuggling into the State and country. Meanwhile, Gavi was arrested in connection with FIR no. 31 dated April 14, 2021, registered under sections 392 (Robbery), 395 (Dacoity), 384 (Extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 21-22-29 of the NDPS Act and sections 25 of the Arms Act at Sadar Kurali Police Station. (ANI)

