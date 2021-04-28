U.S. Afghan envoy pledges to press for women's involvement in peace talks

U.S. Afghan envoy pledges to press for women's involvement in peace talksReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 00:25 IST
The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration would press for "meaningful participation" for women and minorities in ongoing peace talks.
As Biden prepares to withdraw U.S. forces by Sept. 11, Khalilzad said in prepared remarks for a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing the administration is working to preserve civil rights and impressing upon the Taliban there will be severe consequences to civil war, with the cooperation of neighboring countries and other U.S. partners.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
