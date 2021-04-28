Washington helping Kabul find replacements for departing U.S. contractors -Khalilzad

Washington helping Kabul find replacements for departing U.S. contractors -KhalilzadReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2021 01:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 01:57 IST
The United States is helping the Kabul government find contractors to replace American contractors who must leave Afghanistan under the 2020 U.S.-Taliban agreement, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday.
"The Afghans . . . with our help are looking for others to be able to provide that service to them," Khalilzad told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "We're obviously very sympathetic to them to find alternatives."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
