Finmin extends last date for application for whole-time member in Sebi

The finance ministry on Thursday extended the last date by a month to May 14 for receipt of applications for the post of a whole-time member in Sebi.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has four whole-time members.

The finance ministry had advertised for the post in March with the last date for submission of the application being April 30.

The last date for submission of applications for the circular dated March 24, 2021, regarding filling up the post of Whole Time Member (WTM) in Sebi has been extended up to May 14, 2021, the finance ministry said in a notification on Thursday.

