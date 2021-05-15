Number of COVID-19 intensive care patients in France falls further

Number of COVID-19 intensive care patients in France falls furtherReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 21:49 IST
France reported there were 4,271 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Saturday, 81 fewer than on Friday, the 12th consecutive day that this key metric has fallen.
The French government is due to lift some coronavirus restrictions from May 19, with bars and restaurants set to re-open.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)