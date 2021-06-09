UP lawyer’s wife rescued, kidnapper held

Police here have arrested the key member of a gang involved in kidnapping a woman and demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore, police said on Wednesday.

Santosh Chaubey alias Surya was arrested from Harkanshi Gadhi locality in the PGI area on Tuesday at 11 pm and the woman was rescued, a Special Task Force (STF) spokesperson said.

Priti Shukla, wife of Lucknow High Court lawyer Anurag Shukla, was kidnapped on Sunday from Sushant Golf city when she went out for a walk.

The accused were changing their position frequently and were using the victim’s mobile phone to call her family for demanding the ransom.

The STF had constituted three teams to trace her location and find the miscreants.

During interrogation, Chaubey revealed names of his accomplices – Jitendra, Kallu, Rohit, Bablu and others, the STF said, adding efforts were on to nab them.

The accused had monitored the lawyer’s activities for some days before kidnapping his wife.

