Left Menu

US tourist wounded in beach killings in Cancun, Mexico

Video from the scene showed a woman with a bloodied shoulder being wheeled to an ambulance and asking for water in an American accent.Violence in the coastal state, which is home to resorts like Cancun, Playa Del Carmen and Tulum, has declined somewhat from the high levels of 2018 and 2019, when there was an upsurge in killings.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 12-06-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 10:45 IST
US tourist wounded in beach killings in Cancun, Mexico
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A US tourist was wounded in a shooting attack Friday that killed two men at a beach in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Cancún. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo, where Cancun is located, said the two men apparently died of bullet wounds at the scene and added that "a foreign woman" had been wounded and was taken for treatment to a local hospital. The US Embassy did not immediately respond to questions about the woman's nationality, but a local official confirmed that she was an American. Video from the scene showed a woman with a bloodied shoulder being wheeled to an ambulance and asking for water in an American accent.

Violence in the coastal state, which is home to resorts like Cancun, Playa Del Carmen, and Tulum, has declined somewhat from the high levels of 2018 and 2019 when there was an upsurge in killings. There were 209 killings in the state in the first four months of 2021, down from 266 in the same period of 2020.

Drug cartels operate in the state, which is known for a lucrative retail drug market and as a landing spot for drug shipments. However, tourists have rarely been targeted in gang violence and the woman may have been a bystander hit by a stray bullet.

In January 2017, a shooting at a music festival in Playa del Carmen left three foreigners and two Mexicans dead. Prosecutors have said that the shooting was motivated by low-level drug sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021